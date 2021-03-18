Domestic selling sinks stock market

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A sudden spike in the US bond yields this week has led to a sell-off in equity assets globally. In India, the Sensex and Nifty fell over 3 per cent. During the week, the Sensex has declined by 2,500 points and Nifty by around 750 points.
On Thursday, the Sensex closed at 49,216 after dropping 585 points, or 1.17 per cent. The Nifty closed at 14,557 down 163 points or 1.11 per cent. Provisional buying and selling data from the exchanges show that domestic selling dragged the markets. Rising Covid-19 cases has also depressed sentiments.
Interestingly, in the past three trading sessions foreign portfolio investors have been net buyers of stocks in the cash segment with net purchases of ₹1,692 crore on March 16, ₹2,625 crore on March 17 and ₹1,258 crore on March 18. On these three days together, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold stocks worth ₹2,846 crore in the cash segment.
Though markets have remained in a range the entire month, FPIs have been net buyers of stocks worth ₹7,802 crore in the cash segment while the DIIs have sold stocks worth nearly ₹5,000 crore.
Similarly, even in the index derivatives segment, FPIs have been net buyers of contracts worth ₹1,194 crore during March and net sellers for only ₹201 crore in the stock futures.
Overall, this indicates that the selling pressure on the markets is not from FPIs but domestic institutions and retail and high net worth individuals and propriety traders. The situation was similar during March and April 2020, experts said. Post these two months last year, the markets witnessed a sharp rally.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...