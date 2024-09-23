DOMS Industries Limited, an Indian stationery and art material brand, has acquired a 51.77 per cent equity stake in Uniclan Healthcare Private Limited for ₹54.88 crore. The acquisition announced today makes Uniclan a subsidiary of DOMS and marks the company’s strategic entry into the baby hygiene segment.

Uniclan, a producer of baby diapers, wipes, and other hygiene products, operates a manufacturing facility in Jaipur with an annual capacity of approximately 400 million pull-up pant style diapers. The deal involves DOMS acquiring 71,16,080 equity shares, with ₹28.88 crore earmarked for primary infusion to fund Uniclan’s expansion, debt repayment, and working capital needs.

DOMS Managing Director Santosh Raveshia stated that the acquisition aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to explore new sectors and enhance its business portfolio. The move is expected to expand DOMS’ addressable market and distribution network, leveraging synergies between the two companies.

The Indian diaper market, valued at approximately $2 billion and growing at a CAGR of 16 per cent, presents significant growth opportunities for DOMS through this strategic investment.