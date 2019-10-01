Stocks

Dr Lal PathLabs’ arm gets nod for signing binding term sheet

The board of Dr Lal PathLabs’ wholly-owned subsidiary Pathlabs Unifiers Private Limited, on Tuesday approved signing a binding term sheet for acquisition of 70 per cent equity stake in a new company to be incorporated.

According to the term sheet, the new company will house the business of Amins Pathology Referral Laboratory, a proprietorship concern of Dr Ripal Padmani, and engaged in the pathology business in Vadodara, Gujarat, before Pathlabs Unifiers Private Limited buys 70 per cent stake in it. Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs edged down 1.52 per cent at ₹1,367.20 on the BSE.

