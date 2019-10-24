Dr Reddy's confirms Ranitidine recall in US market; shares drop 1.77%

Hyderabad-based pharma multi-national company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd confirmed in wee hours of Thursday that it had decided to take off shelves the controversial anti-acidity drug Ranitidine in US markets. The voluntary nationwide recall of all products of Ranitidine expiring between September 2019 to June 2021, was initiated on October 1, at the retail level for over-the-counter products and at the consumer level for prescription products of all of its ranitidine medications sold in the US due to confirmed contamination with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above standards established by the FDA, an alert issued by the US-FDA stated.

Shares of Dr Reddy's fell by 1.77 per cent to trade at ₹2,776.70 on the National Stock Exchange, as compared to previous day's closing.

"This recall follows the USFDA’s caution note alerting patients and healthcare professionals that NDMA was found in certain samples of ranitidine. To date, DrReddy’s has not received any reports of adverse events related this product. The recall includes all quantities in the US that are within expiry," the USFDA alert recall stated.

Will it recalls in Indian markets

It yet remains to be seen if Dr Reddy's will initiate a similar recall in the Indian markets.

In its latest recommendations, US-FDA has advised consumers to speak to their physician or pharmacist about alternate heartburn relief options.

The recommendation stated that consumers taking Ranitidine, which is used to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach, may consider using other OTC products approved for their condition. "FDA’s preliminary tests of alternatives such as Pepcid (famotidine), Tagamet (cimetidine), Nexium (esomeprazole), Prevacid (lansoprazole), and Prilosec (omeprazole) show no NDMA in these tested medicines at this time," the recommendation states.