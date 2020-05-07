Stocks

Dr Reddy's shares up 1.3% on USFDA nod for migraine drug

Internet Desk | Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

The shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.30 per cent to Rs 3,902 on Thursday. Earlier, the company had announced receiving approval nod from the US Food and Drug Administration for Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution). The drug is used for the treatment of acute migraine.

Published on May 07, 2020
stocks and shares
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
YES Bank shares gain 20% on Q4 results