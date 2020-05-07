The shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.30 per cent to Rs 3,902 on Thursday. Earlier, the company had announced receiving approval nod from the US Food and Drug Administration for Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution). The drug is used for the treatment of acute migraine.
Dr Reddy's shares up 1.3% on USFDA nod for migraine drug
Internet Desk
May 07, 2020
May 07, 2020
May 07, 2020
