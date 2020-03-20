Company news: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has launched Pyrimethamine tablets, used for treating parasitic disease toxoplasmosis, in the US market. The company’s product is the only generic version of Daraprim tablet which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The company is offering the product at a substantially discounted price to the current brand in the market. As per IQVIA Health, the Daraprim brand had sales of around $10 million for the 12 months ended January 2020. Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories surged 10.50 per cent at ₹2,898.10 on the BSE.