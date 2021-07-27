Stocks

Dr Reddy's shares tumble over 10 per cent post earnings announcement

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 27, 2021

Dr Reddy's reported a 36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday tumbled over 10 per cent after the company reported a 36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company's stock plummeted 10.44 per cent to close at ₹4,844.35 on the BSE.

During the day, it tumbled 11.61 per cent to ₹4,781.

On the NSE, it plunged 10.31 per cent to close at ₹4,853.20.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday reported a 36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹380.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of higher expenses.

The pharma major had posted a net profit of ₹594.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total income during the June quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹5,053 crore, up 12 per cent as against ₹4,513.6 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Published on July 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.