DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has bagged a work order from Alter Dynamics & Artificial Intelligence, valued at AED 239,819.00 (₹53 lakh), for the use of drones in inspection of piles above water, catering to the requirements of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The collaboration marks the integration of advanced drone tech — equipped with high-resolution sensors — with conventional industries, particularly in offshore assets.

Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya, said, “This milestone represents a significant entry into the relatively untapped drone survey market in the Middle East.”

The stock traded at ₹155.00 on the BSE, higher by 2.41 per cent as of 11:45 am.