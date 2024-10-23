DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited announced today an exclusive partnership with Estonia’s Krattworks Ltd. to manufacture and distribute defence drones in India under the “Make in India” initiative. The collaboration will serve both Indian and global markets through local production.

The shares of DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited were trading at ₹140.75, up by ₹7.95 or 5.99 per cent on the BSE today at 3:25 pm.

The partnership will focus on producing Krattworks’ jamming-resistant tactical ISR drones with day and night vision capabilities, and fixed-wing aerial target drones designed for defence applications. Krattworks recently secured a $6 million investment from the European Defence Fund and the Defence Ministries of Estonia and Finland for Project BadB, which develops navigation solutions for vehicles operating in GNSS-denied environments.

DroneAcharya, with seven years of industry experience, currently provides FPV drones and training services to Indian defence organisations. The company plans to conduct extensive trials with armed forces over the next three months, according to Major General (Dr) Mandip Singh, President of Strategic Alliances at DroneAcharya.

Prateek Srivastava, Managing Director of DroneAcharya, emphasized the partnership’s significance in bringing anti-jamming drone technology to India’s defence and enterprise sectors.