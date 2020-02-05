Dynamatic Technologies inks pact HAL and Israel Aerospace Industries

Dynamatic Technologies has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This partnership between HAL, IAI and DTL would be the first in the country to manufacture IAI-designed UAVs, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

This collaboration will enhance technology sharing and business partnership between India and Israel. Shares of Dynamatic Technologies closed 1.23 per cent higher at ₹1,184.85 on the NSE.