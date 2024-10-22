India’s online travel platform EaseMyTrip has teamed up with AutoTech company CARS24 in a promotional partnership running from October 15-22, 2024. Under the collaboration, one EaseMyTrip customer will win a pre-owned car valued between ₹3-5.5 lakhs, while CARS24’s highest spender during the campaign period will receive a complimentary Goa vacation package.

The shares of Easy Trip Planners Limited closed at ₹30.30, down ₹1.50 or 4.72 per cent on the NSE today.

The partnership includes reciprocal benefits, with CARS24 customers eligible for a ₹500 discount on EaseMyTrip flight bookings until March 31, 2025, applicable on minimum bookings of ₹3,000. The discount is valid for both domestic and international flights.

Both companies will feature each other’s promotional banners on their respective homepages, with EaseMyTrip banners appearing in CARS24’s “Driveway Deals” section and CARS24 banners displayed in EaseMyTrip’s “Best Offers” section.

EaseMyTrip, listed on NSE and BSE, has reported a 47 per cent CAGR in profits before tax during FY20-24. The company provides access to over 400 airlines and 20 lakh+ hotels globally. CARS24, established in 2015, operates in India, UAE, and Australia, specializing in pre-owned vehicle sales through its AI-powered platform.