Easy Trip Planners Ltd’s EaseMyTrip has partnered with DuDigital Global Limited to restructure their visa and passport services, offering streamlined processes and heightened security. DuDigital has earned recognition for providing administrative services to governments worldwide. The company has expanded its reach and is committed to providing cost-effective and efficient travel solutions.

Rajji Rai, Chairman of DuDigital Global Limited, said, “This partnership signifies a significant milestone in our journey to redefine administrative services. We are excited about the possibilities it holds for enhancing the travel documentation experience. Our joint efforts with EaseMyTrip underscore our dedication to excellence and innovation.”

However, the shares were down by 0.65 per cent to ₹41.54 at 2.37 pm on the BSE.