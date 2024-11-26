Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has inaugurated a new office in Mumbai, strategically located in Andheri East’s Skyline Icon building. The company occupies the entire 4th floor of the facility, marking a significant expansion in India’s financial capital.

The shares of Easy Trip Planners Limited were trading at ₹32.98, down by ₹0.45 or 1.35 per cent on the NSE today at 12.02 pm.

The new office is designed to bolster EaseMyTrip’s corporate travel management, B2B services, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) operations. Co-founder Rikant Pittie highlighted the strategic importance of Mumbai for the company’s growth, emphasising enhanced customer service capabilities.

The state-of-the-art facility features advanced technological infrastructure to support 24/7 operations. Its location near Mumbai’s international airport and key business districts positions the company to better serve corporate clients and travel partners.

EaseMyTrip, a publicly listed company, has been growing rapidly with a 47 per cent CAGR in profits before tax from FY20-24. The company already maintains offices in multiple Indian cities and international locations including the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, USA, UK, and New Zealand.

Known for its zero-convenience fee model, EaseMyTrip offers bookings across 400+ airlines, 2+ million hotels, and provides train, bus, and taxi rental services.