EaseMyTrip, a leading online travel tech platform, has unveiled EMT Desk, a new comprehensive corporate travel solution designed to streamline business travel management. Launched on November 28, 2024, the platform offers businesses an integrated approach to managing corporate travel needs.

The shares of Easy Trip Planners Limited were trading at ₹33.52 up by ₹1.37 or 4.26 per cent on the NSE today at 11.30 am.

The platform provides a centralized system with key features including a dedicated Travel Manager for each corporate account, an Admin Panel for expense tracking, and a three-level approval matrix managed via email and WhatsApp. EMT Desk includes advanced tools like chatbot assistance, CO2 emission reporting, and Power BI analytics.

Co-founder Rikant Pittie highlighted the platform’s strategic importance, describing it as a solution that bridges online convenience with corporate travel requirements. The platform builds on EaseMyTrip’s corporate travel division, launched in 2023, offering custom rates, volume discounts, and loyalty rewards.

Employee benefits of EMT Desk include exclusive discounts on flights and hotel bookings, with a centralized booking system designed to provide convenient travel options.