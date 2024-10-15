EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest online travel platforms, has announced its “Travel Utsav Sale” running from October 15 to 22, 2024. The sale offers significant discounts across various travel services, including up to 34 per cent off on flights and 65 per cent off on hotels. Customers can also avail flat discounts on bus bookings and cab rentals, with holiday packages starting at ₹6,999.

The shares of EaseMyTrip were trading at ₹33 down by ₹0.44 or 1.32 per cent on the NSE today at 10.45 am.

The company has partnered with several banks, including ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and American Express, to provide additional discounts for their cardholders. EaseMyTrip has also collaborated with multiple airlines and hotel chains for this promotion.

As part of the sale, the highest spender will have a chance to win a pre-owned car worth up to ₹5 lakhs from CARS24. Other top spenders can win Puma vouchers or Nasher Miles backpacks.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, stated that the sale aims to allow travelers to embark on new adventures at unbeatable prices during the festive season.

EaseMyTrip, publicly listed on NSE and BSE, reported a 47 per cent CAGR in profits before tax during FY20-24, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing internet companies in India.