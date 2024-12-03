Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has unveiled its Winter Carnival Sale 2024, offering substantial discounts across travel services from December 3-10. The sale provides customers with significant price reductions on flights, hotels, and holiday packages.

The shares of Easy Trip Planners Limited were trading at ₹17.09 down by ₹0.18 or 1.04 per cent on the NSE at 11.50 am.

Customers can avail up to 27 per cent off on flights, 55 per cent off on hotels, and flat discounts on buses and cabs. Domestic holiday packages start at ₹6,499, while international packages begin at ₹34,999. The company is also offering up to ₹20,000 off on business class flight tickets.

Using the promo code ‘CARNIVAL’, travelers can access these deals through the EaseMyTrip app or website. Additional discounts are available for ICICI Bank credit and debit card users. The sale features partnerships with over 20 airlines, including Air India, Lufthansa, and British Airways, and collaborations with numerous hotel chains like Lemon Tree, Club Mahindra, and Sterling.

Also read: Tata Power commissions 431 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, positioned the sale as an opportunity for travelers to explore new destinations affordably. The company has been growing at a 47 per cent CAGR in profits before tax during FY20-24.