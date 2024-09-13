EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest online travel platforms, has announced a partnership with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) as the official travel partner for the IIFA Festival 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from September 27-29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd were trading flat at ₹41.11 on the NSE today at 10.39 am.

As part of this collaboration, EaseMyTrip is offering specially curated holiday packages at discounted rates for customers interested in attending the event. The company is also providing a chance for a few lucky customers to win IIFA passes.

The 24th edition of IIFA promises to be the largest to date, featuring talent from both Hindi cinema and the South Indian film industry. The festival will kick off with the IIFA Utsavam Awards on September 27, followed by the main IIFA Awards on September 28, and conclude with IIFA Rocks on September 29.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip said, “This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to making travel for the event and beyond both effortless and unforgettable for all.”

Andre Timmins, Founder/ Director said, “This year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the con vergence of Hindi Cinema and South Indian cinema, set against Yas Island’s unmatched hospitality and breath-taking backdrop as a premier international destination.”