Online travel platform EaseMyTrip announced today a strategic partnership with Hyperface, Asia’s first Credit Cards as a Service (CCaaS) platform, to enhance its card management capabilities and customer experience.
The shares of Easy Trip Planners Limited were trading at ₹33.11 down by ₹0.35 or 1.05 per cent on the NSE today at 1.45 pm.
The collaboration will support EaseMyTrip’s existing co-branded credit and debit card programs with its bank partners, while also paving the way for new co-branded credit card launches. Hyperface will manage the entire customer journey from onboarding to personalized campaigns.
“This collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing our card programs,” said Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.
EaseMyTrip has shown strong growth with a 47 per cent CAGR in profits before tax during FY20-24. The company, founded in 2008, provides travel solutions including air tickets, hotels, holiday packages, and rail and bus tickets. It currently offers access to over 400 airlines and more than 2 million hotels globally.
Hyperface, as a CCaaS platform, provides technology infrastructure for businesses to launch and manage credit card programs, including program design, development, risk management, and compliance services.
