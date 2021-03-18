Easy Trip listing today

The ₹510-crore public issue of Easy Trip Planners saw a strong response from investors by subscribing 159.33 times. The portion reserved for HNIs witnessed a whopping 382 times subscription while qualified institutional buyers and retail investors portion received bids for 77.53 times and 70.40 times, respectively. The company had set a price band of ₹186-187 a share for the IPO. Ahead of the issue, the online travel company had raised about ₹229 crore from anchor investors. The company’s IPO was entirely an offer for sale by its founders.