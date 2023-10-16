Easy Trip Planners Ltd’s shares were up by 5.77 per cent after the company announced its online travel tech platform, EaseMyTrip has forged a partnership with the Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE) for Formula Imperial 2023 and Indian Karting Race 2023. The collaboration aims to enhance the experience for participants and winners of these motorsport events, slated for October 2023 at Galgotias University, Greater Noida, and Buddh International Circuit.

Winners of Formula Imperial 2023 and Indian Karting Race 2023 will get travel discounts. As part of the partnership, EaseMyTrip’s logo will be displayed in various locations, reinforcing their support for Formula Imperial 2023 and Indian Karting Race 2023.

Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “Our collaboration with the Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers for Formula Imperial 2023 and Indian Karting Race 2023 is in line with our steadfast commitment to supporting sporting culture. This partnership not only aligns with our dedication to providing exclusive benefits but also highlights our commitment to enhancing visibility and recognition in the world of motorsport.”

The shares were up by 5.77 per cent to ₹44.16 at 11.12 am on the BSE.