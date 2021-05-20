Edelweiss AMC to convert IPO fund into open-ended

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Edelweiss Asset Management will convert its close ended Edelweiss Maiden Opportunities Fund – Series 1 into open-ended fund from June 29.
The fund, which had invested in 100 recent IPOs, has assets under management of ₹522 crore (as of April). The first of its kind open-ended fund will be re-named as Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund.
The maiden opportunity fund was launched as a close-ended fund in February 2018, with a tenure of about three years, which ends in June. The fund has delivered 14.3 per cent return against 11.2 per cent Nifty 500 TRI (benchmark). It has been investing in new-age businesses across multiple sectors.
Existing unitholders have an option to exit at the prevailing NAV, without exit load for a month from May 28. Investors who wish to stay invested will automatically get converted to the open-ended scheme. However, new investors entering the open-ended fund will be charged 2 per cent if they exit before six months of investment,
Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management, said India is currently witnessing its busiest pipeline of IPOs which is expected to remain buoyant. Converting this fund into an open-ended will give more investors access to this fund and tap opportunities in IPO, she said.
The IPO opportunity is not just about listing gains but also about an earnings momentum that bodes well for the right selection of IPOs, she said.
