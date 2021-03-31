Edelweiss Fin eyes ₹400 cr via NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services is looking to raise up to ₹400 crore through secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. It announced the public issue of NCDs of a face value of ₹1,000 each, amounting to ₹200 crore (base issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹200 crore. The NCDs carry a fixed coupon and have tenures ranging from 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. Effective annual yield for NCDs having fixed interest rates ranges from 9.09 per cent to 9.7 per cent.