Stocks

Edelweiss Fin eyes ₹400 cr via NCDs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 31, 2021

Edelweiss Financial Services is looking to raise up to ₹400 crore through secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. It announced the public issue of NCDs of a face value of ₹1,000 each, amounting to ₹200 crore (base issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹200 crore. The NCDs carry a fixed coupon and have tenures ranging from 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. Effective annual yield for NCDs having fixed interest rates ranges from 9.09 per cent to 9.7 per cent.

Published on March 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.