Eight companies to turn ex-dividend

| Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Shares of eight companies will turn ex-dividend (for interim dividend) on Thursday (February 20). These companies are CARE Ratings (₹6 per share share), Cosmo Films (₹15), LT Foods (₹0.50), Hinduja Global Solutions (₹15), IRCON International (₹13.45), Mazda (₹7.50), Oil India Ltd (₹9) and Selan Exploration (₹5).

The shares of these companies will remain on investors’ radars, as investors wishing to receive payouts from these companies need to own them by Wednesday.

