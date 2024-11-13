Eight personnel suffered burn injuries in a fire incident at Indian Oil Corporation’s Mathura Refinery during a unit restart operation on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out at approximately 7 PM while the Crude Distillation Unit was being started following a planned maintenance shutdown.

Three of the injured workers have been transferred to Apollo Hospital in Delhi for treatment, while the remaining victims are receiving medical care at local facilities. All injured individuals are reported to be in stable condition, according to the company statement.

IndianOil officials confirmed that the fire was quickly extinguished, and refinery operations remain unaffected. The company stated that no damage was sustained to plant and machinery, allowing normal refining activities to continue.

The state-owned oil major has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the incident. The Mathura Refinery, located in Uttar Pradesh, is one of IndianOil’s major refining facilities.

The shares of Indian Oil Corporation Limited were trading at ₹136.39 down by ₹2.40 or 1.73 per cent on the NSE today at 12.15 pm.

IndianOil, a Maharatna company, affirmed its commitment to maintaining high safety standards. The company has promised to provide additional updates as the investigation progresses.