Eight of top-10 companies add Rs 1.13 lakh crore in m-cap

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with IT major TCS stealing the show.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI were the other companies in the top 10 list which saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. Only Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and ITC finished with losses.
The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 56,604.72 crore to stand at Rs 8,33,986.26 crore.
HDFC Bank’s valuation zoomed Rs 18,475.04 crore to Rs 7,09,932.25 crore and that of RIL jumped Rs 10,744.95 crore to Rs 10,13,892.21 crore.
The market cap of HDFC climbed Rs 8,962.42 crore to Rs 4,15,667.65 crore and that of Infosys rose by Rs 8,836.3 crore to reach Rs 3,11,719.03 crore.
ICICI Bank’s valuation spurted Rs 5,491.87 crore to Rs 3,53,043.84 crore and of SBI went up by Rs 4,596.17 crore to Rs 3,01,518 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 253.14 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 3,23,489.31 crore.
In contrast, the market cap of HUL dropped Rs 12,599.2 crore to Rs 4,21,510.56 crore and that of ITC fell Rs 491.58 crore to Rs 2,96,479.45 crore.
In the list of top-10 firms by market valuation, RIL retained its numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI) and ITC.
During the week, the Sensex rose 671.83 points or 1.63 per cent.
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...