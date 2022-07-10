Eight of top 10 firms add ₹1.81 lakh cr in m-cap

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added ₹1,81,209.89 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever emerging as the biggest gainer and the BSE benchmark, Sensex advancing by 1,573.91 points or 2.97 per cent.

From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the laggards.

Among the winners, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added ₹50,058.05 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,86,422.74 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation jumped from ₹35,956.8 crore to ₹5,25,656.96 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank advanced ₹23,940.12 crore to ₹7,75,832.15 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed from ₹19,797.24 crore to ₹4,47,841.46 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) went higher from₹19,232.55 crore to ₹4,35,922.66 crore and that of Infosys jumped from ₹15,126.4 crore to ₹6,37,033.78 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation moved up from ₹12,000.08 crore to ₹3,81,833.20 crore and that of HDFC climbed from ₹5,098.65 crore to ₹4,06,213.61 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS declined to ₹18,770.93 crore from 11,94,625.39 crore.

On Friday, the country's largest software exporter, TCS reported a 5.2 per cent rise in June quarter net profit to ₹9,478 crore, declaring the results post market hours.

The valuation of Reliance Industries went lower to ₹11,805.14 crore from ₹16,17,879.36 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.