Eight of top-10 firms add ₹80,943 cr in m-cap; RIL leads

PTI | Updated on October 13, 2019 Published on October 13, 2019

New Delhi, October 13 Eight of the ten most valued domestic companies together added ₹80,943.32 crore in market capitalisation last week, with RIL taking the pole position.

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ITC from the top-10 pack suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) zoomed ₹28,494.36 crore to ₹8,57,303.03 crore, the most among the frontline entities.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped ₹13,216.18 crore to ₹4,33,990.70 crore, and that of Infosys climbed ₹9,642.37 crore to ₹3,50,346.61 crore.

The market cap of ICICI Bank advanced ₹9,471.91 crore to ₹2,76,737.23 crore and that of HDFC rose by ₹5,723.98 crore to ₹3,47,073.31 crore.

Likewise, HDFC Bank added ₹5,251.94 crore to its valuation to reach ₹6,55,698.41 crore, while Kotak Mahindra Bank’s m-cap soared ₹4,918.32 crore to ₹3,03,331.59 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s valuation went up by ₹4,224.26 crore to ₹2,30,533.63 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS dropped ₹34,371.9 crore to ₹7,45,617.60 crore, and that of ITC tumbled ₹16,156.7 crore to ₹2,99,913.23 crore.

In the top-10 ranking, RIL was placed at the numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank , ITC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex advanced 453.77 points or 1.20 per cent.

