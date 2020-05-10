Eight of top-10 firms lose Rs 2.50 lakh crore in m-cap

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies lost Rs 2,50,825.28 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC twins taking the biggest hit.
In the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Bharti Airtel managed to close the trading week with gains.
TCS took the sharpest knock, with its valuation plunging Rs 45,535.19 crore to Rs 7,10,514.04 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 39,923.11 crore to Rs 5,09,430.95 crore, while that of HDFC declined Rs 39,386.76 crore to Rs 2,92,664.08 crore.
ITC’s valuation eroded by Rs 29,316.97 crore to reach Rs 1,94,586.02 crore.
The m-cap of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 27,288.27 crore to Rs 2,18,670.85 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined Rs 26,457.32 crore to Rs 2,33,132.42 crore.
Hindustan Unilever’s m-cap dipped Rs 25,221.54 crore to Rs 4,90,651.15 crore and that of Infosys slipped Rs 17,696.12 crore to Rs 2,87,332.93 crore.
In contrast, RIL’s valuation zoomed Rs 60,081.83 crore to Rs 9,90,088.02 crore.
Bharti Airtel added Rs 8,537.95 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 2,89,144.54 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, RIL maintained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC.
The Sensex tumbled 2,074.92 points or 6.15 per cent for the week ended Friday.
