The board of EIH Associated Hotels has recommended the capitalisation of reserves by issuing bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1.

As per the stock exchange disclosure, a total of 3,04,68,147 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each will be issued. The amount of ₹30.46 crore will be appropriated from the securities premium for the issuance of bonus shares.

Shares increased by 7.12 per cent to trade at ₹906 as of 2.08 pm.