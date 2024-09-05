EKI Energy Services Limited (EKI) has announced the launch of its new educational initiative, EKI Academy, aimed at providing specialised training in environmental services. The academy seeks to meet the growing demand for expertise in areas such as greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, carbon offset development, and sustainability practices.

EKI Academy will offer a range of courses, including GHG Accounting, Carbon Credits, ISO compliance, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) services. The initiative aims to equip professionals and organisations with the tools and knowledge required to achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero goals. It also pioneers advanced training in emerging areas like Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) and Extended Producer Responsibilities (EPR), reflecting EKI’s commitment to staying at the forefront of climate solutions.

The academy was introduced as a natural extension of EKI’s broader mission to lead global efforts toward a low-carbon future. EKI’s Chairman, Manish Dabkara, said, “We have been planning to launch the EKI Academy for a long time and now that it has formally materialised, it is a very inspiring time for all of us. This academy is a natural extension of our mission to lead the global transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable future.”