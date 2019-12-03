Emkay’s wealth management app

Emkay Global Financial Services has launched a mobile application ‘Emkay Wealth Management App’ exclusively for Emkay wealth management clients. The app enables users to securely access to their investment portfolio, stay on top of it and transact on the go.

It offers fund analytics wherein user can compare funds, see factsheets, portfolio overlaps and most importantly manage risk at their fingertips, Emkay Global said in a release.

Bhavesh Sanghvi, CEO, Emkay Wealth Management, said: “We continue to leverage technology to provide world-class experience to our clients. With Emkay wealth management mobile application, our clients will have a unique and unparalleled digital experience.”