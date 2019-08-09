Stocks

Company news: Endurance Technologies

| Updated on August 09, 2019 Published on August 09, 2019

Endurance Technologies has said that the management has withdrawn a proposal to expand into tyre manufacturing after a conference call with its investors. “While the management believed that the proposal for expansion into tyre manufacturing is the appropriate strategy for growth of the company, investors on the call expressed their reservations and requested the management to reconsider the same,” it said. In accordance with the wishes of the important stakeholders’ feedback, the management reconsidered the decision and decided not to pursue the project, it further said. Shares of Endurance Technologies surged 14.20 per cent at ₹848.55 on the BSE.

Published on August 09, 2019
Endurance Technologies Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Italy's political turmoil pushes European shares lower