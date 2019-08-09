Company news: Endurance Technologies

Endurance Technologies has said that the management has withdrawn a proposal to expand into tyre manufacturing after a conference call with its investors. “While the management believed that the proposal for expansion into tyre manufacturing is the appropriate strategy for growth of the company, investors on the call expressed their reservations and requested the management to reconsider the same,” it said. In accordance with the wishes of the important stakeholders’ feedback, the management reconsidered the decision and decided not to pursue the project, it further said. Shares of Endurance Technologies surged 14.20 per cent at ₹848.55 on the BSE.