Engineers India: Q2, buyback meet

Updated on November 09, 2020

The board of directors of Engineers India, will meet on November 12 to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020.

Along with results, the board will also consider a proposal to buyback fully paid equity shares of the company of face value of ₹5. The stock of Engineers India on Monday closed at ₹67.10.

Published on November 09, 2020
