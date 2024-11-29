Enviro Infra Engineers stocks today, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Listing today & share price live updates: Enviro Infra Engineers fixed the price at ₹148, at the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹140-148. The ₹650.43-crore IPO of Enviro Infra Engineers received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors, with an overall subscription of 89.90 times. The grey market premium indicates that the stock is expected to list with a gain in the range of 35-40 per cent.
ALL UPDATES
- November 29, 2024 11:28
Enviro Infra share price today: Shares down 3%
(NSE data as at 11.28 am)
- November 29, 2024 11:26
Enviro Infra Engineers listing today: Expert view
Post-listing view on Enviro Infra Engineers from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Enviro Infra Engineers made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at Rs 220, a remarkable 48.65% premium over its issue price of Rs 148. This outstanding performance was driven by the company’s strong fundamentals, strong investor interest (89.9 times subscribed), and the positive sentiment surrounding the water and wastewater treatment sector.
The company’s focus on sustainable infrastructure and its strong track record in executing projects have contributed to this impressive listing. However, investors should remain cautious and monitor the company’s performance closely, considering factors such as project execution risks, regulatory changes, and competition in the sector.
While the initial listing is promising, long-term success will depend on Enviro Infra’s ability to capitalize on its growth opportunities and deliver strong financial performance. But as of now investors may hold their position by keeping a stoploss ar around 200.
- November 29, 2024 10:44
Enviro Infra share price live: Shares down 3%
(NSE data)
- November 29, 2024 10:43
Enviro Infra shares live: Enviro Infra Engineers stock declines after stellar listing at 49% premium
Shares of Enviro Infra traded 3.90 per cent lower at ₹211.43 on the NSE as at 10.34 am. On the BSE, the stock was down 3.33 per cent to ₹210.75.
Madhu Balaji of businessline writes | Read here
- November 29, 2024 10:03
Enviro Infra share price live: Enviro Infra shares were listed at ₹220 and ₹218 on the NSE and BSE, respectively.
- November 29, 2024 09:39
Enviro Infra lPO: Listing of shares today
Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the price at ₹148, at the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹140-148. The ₹650.43-crore IPO of Enviro Infra Engineers received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors, with an overall subscription of 89.90 times. The offer also witnessed a revival in high-net-worth individuals’ interest, as previous IPOs had received only a muted response from them.
The IPO received bids for 276.83 crore shares against 3.08 crore shares on offer. Leading the subscription table, institutional investors or QIBs subscribed 157.05 times their allotted quota, while HNIs bid 153.80 times, retail investors 24.48 times, and employees 37.77 times of their quota.
KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes | Read here
- November 29, 2024 09:31
Enviro Infra share price live: Listing details
Listing of ENVIRO INFRA ENGINEERS LIMITED on 29th November, 2024
Symbol: EIEL
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544290
ISIN: INE0LLY01014
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 148/- per share
- November 29, 2024 09:26
Enviro Infra Engineers share price live: Watch listing ceremony of Enviro Infra Engineers
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
