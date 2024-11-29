November 29, 2024 11:26

Post-listing view on Enviro Infra Engineers from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Enviro Infra Engineers made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at Rs 220, a remarkable 48.65% premium over its issue price of Rs 148. This outstanding performance was driven by the company’s strong fundamentals, strong investor interest (89.9 times subscribed), and the positive sentiment surrounding the water and wastewater treatment sector.

The company’s focus on sustainable infrastructure and its strong track record in executing projects have contributed to this impressive listing. However, investors should remain cautious and monitor the company’s performance closely, considering factors such as project execution risks, regulatory changes, and competition in the sector.

While the initial listing is promising, long-term success will depend on Enviro Infra’s ability to capitalize on its growth opportunities and deliver strong financial performance. But as of now investors may hold their position by keeping a stoploss ar around 200.