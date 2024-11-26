Enviro Infra Engineers Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) has been overwhelmingly oversubscribed, closing today with total bids reaching 6.455 crore shares against the offered 30.8 lakh shares, representing a 20.97x subscription rate as of 11.30 am.

Non-institutional investors emerged as the most enthusiastic category, bidding 4.220 crore shares—64.15 times the reserved portion. Within this segment, investors with bid amounts exceeding ₹10 lakh were particularly active, oversubscribing their allocation by 72.68 times.

Retail individual investors (RIIs) demonstrated robust participation, bidding 1.983 crore shares, which is 12.92 times the category’s allocation. The employee category also showed significant interest, with 20.96 times oversubscription.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bid 23.3 lakh shares, translating to 2.65 times their reserved portion. Notably, mutual funds contributed significantly to this category.

The three-day public issue, which commenced on November 22 and concludes today, has garnered substantial market attention.