The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Enviro Infra Engineers Limited received bids for 4.97 crore shares against 3.08 crore shares on offer, marking a 1.61 times subscription on its first day, according to NSE data as of 3.06 PM on November 22, 2024.

The employee portion emerged as the most subscribed category at 2.71 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors at 1.93 times. Within the NII segment, investors bidding between ₹2-10 lakh showed strong interest with 2.49 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.78 times, while retail investors bid 1.38 times their allocated quota.

Of the retail portion, which received bids for 2.11 crore shares, the majority opted for the cut-off price with 2 crore shares. The company’s employee quota of 1 lakh shares attracted bids for 2.71 lakh shares, with most employees choosing the cut-off price option.

The IPO will remain open for subscription until November 26, 2024. The issue consists of different categories including QIBs (87.70 lakh shares), NIIs (65.77 lakh shares), retail investors (1.53 crore shares), and employees (1 lakh shares).