EQUIPPP Social Impact Technologies Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Young India Skills University to launch a Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Skill Development Program in Telangana. The agreement was signed in Hyderabad on October 16 between University Vice Chancellor VLVSS Subba Rao and EQUIPPP’s Whole-Time Director Vindhya Dronamraju.

The shares of EQUIPPP Social Impact Technologies Limited were trading at ₹21.36 down by ₹0.54 or 2.47 per cent on the NSE today at 1.05 pm.

The program aims to train 10,000 students annually over the next three years at no cost to the students or the university. Recently launched by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the initiative will be implemented through the BFSI Consortium (AIBFSIC Innovation Foundation).

The partnership will utilize EQUIPPP’s Skill Portal to track student outcomes and facilitate job placements. Beyond BFSI training, the collaboration will focus on fundraising, alumni monitoring, technology solutions, and strategic networking.

EQUIPPP, listed on both NSE and BSE, specialises in facilitating Public-Private Partnerships between governments, organisations, and social impact investors. The program aligns with the newly formed Telangana government’s priority on skill development through public-private partnership models.