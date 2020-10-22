Stocks

Equitas SFB issue subscribed twice

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

The IPO of Equitas Small Finance Bank was subscribed 1.95 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. It received bids for 22.58 crore shares against 11.58 crore on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.91 times while HNIs by just 0.22 times. Retail investors portion got subscribed by two times and employees by 1.84 times. The IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of 280 crore and an offer-for-sale of 7.20 crore shares, has came out with a price band of ₹32-33. Equitas SFB had raised ₹139.68 crore from anchor investors.

