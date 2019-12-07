Stocks

Equitas Small Finance Bank to raise Rs 250 crore via private placement of equity shares

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 07, 2019 Published on December 07, 2019

The Board of Directors of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (ESFBL) at its meeting held on Friday approved issue of 4.74 crore equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 52.68 per equity share aggregating  Rs. 250 crore via private placement to funds including IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, High Conviction Fund Series and Focus Equity Strategy Fund - I Trivantage Capital.

IIFL Special Opportunities Fund series 2 to 7 have also invested in ESFBL’s private placement. These investors for a stake of 4.51 per cent in the post— issue paid-up share capital of the Bank, ESFBL’s parent Equitas Holdings Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Equitas Small Finance Bank
