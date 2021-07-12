Equitas, Ujjivan SFBs share surges on RBI directive

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank surged on BSE on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India permitted the SFBs and respective holding companies to apply for the scheme of amalgamation.
The scrip of Equitas SFB closed 7.3 per cent higher at ₹69.85 apiece on BSE on Monday. Similarly, Ujjivan SFB shares ended at a gain of 1.48 per cent at ₹30.95 apiece on BSE.
In a stock exchange filing on July 10, Equitas SFB had said it would be initiating steps to finalise the Scheme of Amalgamation, submit it to the Boards of the Bank and EHL for approval and take further action.
“RBI vide its communication dated July 9, 2021 has permitted the bank to apply to RBI, seeking approval for Scheme of Amalgamation. RBI has also conveyed that any ‘no-objection’, if and when given on the Scheme of Amalgamation, would be without prejudice to the powers of RBI to initiate action, if any, for violation of any licensing guidelines or any terms and conditions of license, or any other applicable instruction,” Equitas SFB had said.
Similarly, Ujjivan SFB also had said it would be initiating necessary steps for the amalgamation of Ujjivan Financial Services with the bank according to applicable laws and guidelines.
“RBI vide its letter dated July 9, 2021 has informed the said Association that it has decided to permit small finance banks and respective holding companies to apply for the amalgamation of holding company with small finance banks...three months prior to completing five years from the date of commencement of business of small finance bank,” it had said in a stock exchange filing.
Under RBI guidelines, a promoter of an SFB can exit or cease to be a promoter after the mandatory initial lock-in period of five years, depending on the RBI’s regulatory and supervisory comfort and SEBI Regulations in this regard at that time.
In the case of Equitas SFB, the initial promoter lock-in expires on September 4, 2021.
“...the bank had requested RBI if a Scheme of Amalgamation of the promoter and holding company, Equitas Holdings Limited, with the bank, resulting in exit of the promoter, could be submitted to RBI for approval, prior to the expiry of the said five years, to take effect after the initial promoter lock-in expires,” it said.
According to Ujjivan SFB, the Association of Small Finance Banks of India had in April made a representation to RBI on Dilution of Promoter Shareholding requesting it to grant prior in-principle approval to SFBs for a reverse merger with their respective Holding Companies on completion of initial five years from the date of commencement of business.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...