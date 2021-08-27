Equities trade flat ahead of Fed chair speech; bank stocks slip

Indian shares were little changed on Friday, with banking stocks falling the most, as caution kicked in ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech due later in the day.

TBy 0346 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.05 per cent at 16,628.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07 per cent to 55,910.04. For the week, the Nifty 50index is set to gain, reversing last week's losses.

The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.36 per cent, while the Nifty IT index fell 0.22 per cent.

Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd rose nearly 4 per cent after the country's air safety regulator cleared Boeing's 737MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect on Thursday.

Asian shares were mixed as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere and investors globally turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech about tapering of the bond-buying program by Powell.

A deadly attack in Afghanistan on Thursday, which killed scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops, also dented global sentiment.