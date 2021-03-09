Equity fund outflows continue for 8th month in Feb, rises to ₹10,468 cr

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The outflow from equity mutual funds continued for the eighth month in a row in February and registered net outflows of ₹10,468 crore , much higher than ₹9,253 crore logged in January.
Almost all categories of equity funds logged outflows as investors booked profit with equity markets hitting a new high.
The newly-formed flexi-cap fund recorded the highest outflow of ₹10,468 crore, while value contra and large-cap funds logged outflows of ₹1,379 crore and ₹1,280 crore. In contrast, the multi-cap fund category saw inflows of ₹4,078 crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India data.
In all, nine multi-cap funds reclassified themselves as flexi-caps last month as Sebi mandated that multi-cap funds have to invest 25 per cent each in small-, mid- and large-cap stocks.
Of the 35 multi-cap funds with AUM of ₹1.68 lakh crore as of December-end, 25 have reclassified as flexi-cap fund in the last two months. Despite continuous redemption, AUM of flexi-cap has more than doubled to ₹1.56 lakh crore from ₹75,613 crore in January due to addition of new funds.
Inflows through systematic investment plan was down at ₹7,528 crore against ₹8,023 crore logged in January.
NS Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI, said since the last two days of February were holidasy, the SIP of ₹495 crore registered on these days will now be accounted in March.
“Given the current trend, I expect the inflows into equity schemes will turn positive by next month as investors confidence in equity market rally is slowly reviving,” he added.
Overall, asset under management of mutual fund industry was up at ₹31.64 lakh crore against ₹30.50 lakh logged in January.
Debt funds recorded net inflow of ₹1,735 crore taking the overall AUM to ₹13.74 lakh crore largely due to inflow into liquid and money market funds.
Akhil Chaturvedi, Head of Sales, Motilal Oswal AMC, said the redemption from equity funds are being deployed into alternate investment avenues such as real estate, direct equity and IPOs.
Investors are trying to time the market as there is a general worry on valuations and feeling that the current rally is unreal, he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...