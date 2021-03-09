Equity fund outflows continue for 8th month in Feb, rises to ₹10,468 cr

The outflow from equity mutual funds continued for the eighth month in a row in February and registered net outflows of ₹10,468 crore , much higher than ₹9,253 crore logged in January.

Almost all categories of equity funds logged outflows as investors booked profit with equity markets hitting a new high.

The newly-formed flexi-cap fund recorded the highest outflow of ₹10,468 crore, while value contra and large-cap funds logged outflows of ₹1,379 crore and ₹1,280 crore. In contrast, the multi-cap fund category saw inflows of ₹4,078 crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India data.

In all, nine multi-cap funds reclassified themselves as flexi-caps last month as Sebi mandated that multi-cap funds have to invest 25 per cent each in small-, mid- and large-cap stocks.

Of the 35 multi-cap funds with AUM of ₹1.68 lakh crore as of December-end, 25 have reclassified as flexi-cap fund in the last two months. Despite continuous redemption, AUM of flexi-cap has more than doubled to ₹1.56 lakh crore from ₹75,613 crore in January due to addition of new funds.

Inflows through systematic investment plan was down at ₹7,528 crore against ₹8,023 crore logged in January.

NS Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI, said since the last two days of February were holidasy, the SIP of ₹495 crore registered on these days will now be accounted in March.

“Given the current trend, I expect the inflows into equity schemes will turn positive by next month as investors confidence in equity market rally is slowly reviving,” he added.

Overall, asset under management of mutual fund industry was up at ₹31.64 lakh crore against ₹30.50 lakh logged in January.

Debt funds recorded net inflow of ₹1,735 crore taking the overall AUM to ₹13.74 lakh crore largely due to inflow into liquid and money market funds.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Head of Sales, Motilal Oswal AMC, said the redemption from equity funds are being deployed into alternate investment avenues such as real estate, direct equity and IPOs.

Investors are trying to time the market as there is a general worry on valuations and feeling that the current rally is unreal, he added.