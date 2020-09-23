Equity indices trade higher; RIL up 2% on KKR investment

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins amid positive domestic and global cues.
At 10.40 am, the 30-share index was trading 246 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 37,980., and the NSE Nifty rose 66 points or 0.6 per cent to 11,220.
Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 2 per cent after it announced that global investment firm KKR would invest Rs 5,550 crore in its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures to pick 1.28 per cent equity stake.
Infosys, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Titan and HDFC Bank were among the other gainers.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, NTPC, ONGC, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex settled 300.06 points or 0.79 per cent down at 37,734.08, and the Nifty fell 96.90 points or 0.86 per cent to 11,153.65.
Meanwhile, exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,072.76 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.
According to traders, rebound in US equities in the overnight session, largely positive cues from Asian peers and fresh attempts to ease India-China border tension enthused domestic investors.
In a move to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh, India and China on Tuesday agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...