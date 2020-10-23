Equity indices open steady; NTPC up 4 per cent

Indian equities opened on a steady note on Friday.

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened higher by 166 points or 0.41 per cent at 40,724, and the 50-share NSE index Nifty is up 61 points or 0.52 per cent at 11,957.

NTPC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, IOC and Bajaj Finance are trading higher, while HeroMoto Corp, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan and Hindalco are among the major losers.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green lead by banking stocks.

Earlier, Asian stocks opened with cautious gains on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data and signs of progress in stimulus talks in Washington lifted Wall Street benchmarks.

Commodities

Oil prices held on to gains made on the previous session on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he would be prepared to extend record supply cuts in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brent crude was off 1 cent at $42.45 a barrel by 0040 GMT having risen 1.7% on Thursday, while U.S. oil was 2 cents lower at $40.62, following a 1.5% gain in the previous session. Both contracts are heading for their first weekly loss in three.