Equity MFs score over benchmark indices

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Mutual fund equity schemes have performed much better relative to their benchmark indices when compared on a rolling return basis as against a particular day over a three- or five-year period.
For instance, only 29 per cent of the equity mutual funds have beaten the benchmark index over five years, while 62 per cent have done so on a daily rolling return basis, finds a Union Mutual Fund study.
Similarly, 41 per cent of the equity funds have beaten the benchmark if the net asset value of the funds is considered on September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2021 for ascertaining three-year performance. However, if the average return on each day for three years is considered, the funds beating the benchmark is high at 57 per cent.
Of over 250 trading days in a year, most public studies look at the performance on a single-date, say March 31 of this year, and the same date three years back to arrive at a fund’s performance.
Based on this calculation, investors come to a conclusion that majority of the equity schemes have been unable to beat the benchmark. As investors can invest on any day of the year, taking a “single-date” and analysing the fund performance do not explain how the funds have performed throughout the years, said the study.
The performance of the fund could be impacted by abnormal events such as the Covid-led crash last March or the subsequent rally lasting till September, the study added.
Rolling return analysis eliminates these biases and provides a more reliable insight while appraising fund performance. The study also found that on an average, active funds have outperformed their respective benchmarks.
However, even on a rolling return basis, 38 per cent of equity funds over five years and 43 per cent over three years have failed to beat their benchmark leading to investors casting aspersions on mutual funds.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...