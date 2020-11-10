Equity mutual funds continue to face concentration risk

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
The lack of depth in the stock market and tough regulations have forced mutual funds to bet on top market cap companies.
The top 10 market cap companies have attracted 36 per cent, or ₹4.28 lakh crore, of the overall equity asset under management of mutual funds of ₹11.83 lakh crore as of September-end and the trend has remained more or less the same in subsequent months.
In fact, the concentration of mutual fund investment in equity market has been a bane on the industry for the last few years. In June 2018, MFs had invested ₹9.07 lakh crore in equities and of this 68 per cent, or ₹6.21 lakh crore, was parked in large-cap stocks, which are the top 100 market cap stocks. While about 18 per cent was in mid-cap and 13 per cent was in small-cap stocks.
Equity investment of mutual fund in top five market cap companies accounted for 27 per cent, or ₹3.17 lakh crore, in September.
Equity asset under management includes pure-play equity schemes, equity-linked saving schemes, 50 per cent of balanced and hybrid funds, exchange -traded fund and fund of fund.
On a pure-play equity fund AUM of ₹7.64 lakh crore, the concentration of investment in top five market cap companies is even more scary at 41 per cent, or ₹3.13 lakh crore.
The country’s largest company in terms of market cap, Reliance Industries, has received equity mutual funds investment of ₹77,400 crore while HDFC Bank and Infosys have ₹82,900 crore and ₹61,100 crore of investormoney riding on them.
Sorbh Gupta, Associate Fund Manager, Quantum AMC, said mutual funds are forced to chase the top market cap companies as they have to deliver more returns than the benchmark index which themselves are narrow.
The most popular benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, have just 30 and 50 stocks, respectively, while in the US, the most followed Nasdaq and S&P indices are made of 100 and 500 stocks, he added.
In fact, he added even today Quantum has no exposure to Reliance Industries due to its ESG (environment, social and governance) score. Mirae Asset Management Company recently capped investment in its Emerging Bluechip Fund to ₹2,500 from ₹25,000 a month through systematic investment plan.
It has already stopped lump sum investment in the fund which invests in both large- and mid-cap stocks.
Though mutual funds do not say in so many words, they are very few investment opportunities to match the risk-return need of investors, said CEO of a mutual fund.
Dr Nirakar Pradhan, Chief Executive Officer, PRMIA India, said since fund managers follow certain index as benchmark, they invest in the same proportion as the index composition due to the risk of under-performance.
Sayalee Khandke, Manager Research, Investica, said the majority of MF managers preferred to stay invested in large-caps due to uncertainty on the US elections. They will now diversify across market capitalisation with outcome of US elections getting clearer, she said.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...