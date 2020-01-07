ESAF bank files for ₹976-cr IPO

Out of every 100 start-ups, only 6 are founded by women: RBI survey
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank on Monday filed draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for ₹976-crore IPO. According to the DRHP, the IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹800 crore and an offer-for-sale aggregating up to ₹176.2 crore. The bank, in consultation with its book running lead managers (BRLMs) may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹300 crore. If it is undertaken, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue, the DRHP said. The BRLMs to the offer are Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the bank’s Tier 1 capital (primarily loans/advances and investment portfolio) to meet future capital requirements.
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
Ankur Capital nurtures ventures in innovation and technology
Getting clarity on key issues can help start-ups stay on course to reach their goal
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
Traders with a short-term perspective can take a bearish call in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, as price has ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...