ESDS Software eyes ₹1,300-cr IPO

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 02, 2021

Cloud services and data centre firm ESDS Software Solution is planning to raise ₹1,200-1,300 crore through an initial share sale, market sources said on Thursday. The company is likely to file preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI this month for its initial public offering (IPO), they added. The IPO may comprise sale of equity shares through a primary and secondary offering. The firm’s business model is broadly classified into cloud services, data centre services and product R&D, and serves customers across BFSI, healthcare, education, etc.

Published on September 02, 2021

