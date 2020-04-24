Broker's call: Essel Propack

CapitalVia Research

Essel Propack (Buy)

CMP: ₹177

Target: ₹205

Essel Propack Ltd mainly deals in the manufacturing of multi-layer collapsible laminated and plastic tubes, which are used for packaging of consumer goods in the oral care, beauty and cosmetics, health & pharmaceuticals, food and home care industries.

the increasing proportion of higher-value personal care tubes (currently having 7-8% of market share) would help increase margins for the company.

Recently, Essel Propack has introduced tubes for sanitisers as a suitable solution to ensure adequate essential supplies during this pandemic. To cater diversified needs, the company has come up with different packs (based on different formulations) to ensure safety and usability of the product till end. The increasing proportion of higher-value personal care tubes (currently having 7-8 per cent of market share) would help increase margins for the company.

The company posted net revenue of ₹710.83 crore for the third quarter ended December against ₹694.43 crore year back. Consolidated net profit inflated to ₹60.11 crore (rise of 32.25 per cent LTM) against ₹45.45 crore in December 2019.

Considering Essel Propack’s constant endeavour to cater to diversified needs and looking at its financials we recommend going long on Essel Propack with target price of ₹205.