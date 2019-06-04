Stocks

Essel Propack: Green signal for open offer

Updated on June 03, 2019 Published on June 04, 2019

 

The Competition Commission of India on Monday approved the acquisition of 75 per cent stake in Essel Propack by the US-based Blackstone group along with Epsilon BidCo Pte Ltd. In April, Blackstone had agreed to buy 51 per cent stake in Essel Propack at ₹134 a share. This has triggered a mandatory open offer to the public shareholders of Essel Propack, under which Blackstone, along with Epsilon BidCo, offered to buy an additional 26 per cent stake for ₹1,142 crore.

