Essel Propack: Green signal for open offer

The Competition Commission of India on Monday approved the acquisition of 75 per cent stake in Essel Propack by the US-based Blackstone group along with Epsilon BidCo Pte Ltd. In April, Blackstone had agreed to buy 51 per cent stake in Essel Propack at ₹134 a share. This has triggered a mandatory open offer to the public shareholders of Essel Propack, under which Blackstone, along with Epsilon BidCo, offered to buy an additional 26 per cent stake for ₹1,142 crore.